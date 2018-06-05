DCC headed to St. Francis
LORETTO — The PIAA announced Tuesday sites and times for the second round of the state playoffs for both baseball and softball.
The DuBois Central Catholic softball team is the lone area representative left in the postseason. The Lady Cardinals head to St. Francis University Thursday afternoon to battle District 6 champ Claysburg-Kimmel in a 2:30 p.m. contest.
The game is in the opener of a doubleheader that features a 4:30 p.m. Class 3A game between D-6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola and WPIAL runner-up South Park.
The winner of the DCC-Claysburg game advances to the state semifinals on the East side of the bracket against the winner of Thursday’s game between Williams Valley (D-11 champ) and Greenwood (D-3 champ).
Williams Valley is the defending state runners-up, having lost to West Greene, 9-8, in last year’s state title game.
Pick up a copy of Thursday’s Courier Express for a full preview on DCC’s matchup with Claysburg.
Steelers place two on IR
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and tight end Jake McGee on injured reserve after they were hurt during organized team activities last week. Both players are out for the 2018 season.
The Steelers announced the moves on Tuesday. The team said Hawkins and McGee were injured on May 30.
This is the second time in three years that Hawkins will not play a snap during the regular season due to injury. A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hawkins missed his rookie season due to a shoulder issue suffered during training camp. He appeared in five games in 2017 for the AFC North champions.
McGee spent 2017 on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.
The Steelers filled the roster spots vacated by Hawkins and McGee by signing offensive tackle Bryce Harris and tight end Ryan Malleck to one-year contracts.
