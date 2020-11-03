Lady Cards racking up wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic junior high girls basketball teams (7th and 8th grades) are enjoying quite the fall season, with the Lady Cardinals collecting a handful of victories in the week-plus alone.
The 7th grade team beat DuBois (30-25) and Curwensville (23-11) last week before notching a 26-11 victory against Warren on Monday night.
Julia Sebring (15) and Maddie. Gritzer (11) each scored in doubles figure in the win against DuBois, while Gritzer led the way with nine points against Curwensville. Sebring and Brooklyn Baummer each posted eights points Monday against Warren.
With those wins, the 7th grade Lady Cardinals remain undefeated on the season with a record of 9-0.
As for the 8th grade squad, it also beat DuBois (30-21) and Curwensville (35-8) last week. Emma Elensky was the leading scorer against DuBois with 18 points, while Marina Hanes and Hope Hope Jacob each had 10 points in the win vs. Curwensville.
The Lady Cardinals then lost to Warren, 42-22, Monday night. Jacob led the way with 16 points in that contest, which saw the 8th grade team’s record fall to 7-2.
Both DCC teams are back in action Wednesday at home against Punxsutawney.