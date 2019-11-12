PSU DuBois men edge WCCC
DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team held off visiting Westmoreland County Community College for a 86-78 victory Tuesday night.
The Lions led by as many as 21 points (55-34) in the second half before Westmoreland fought back to get as close as six in the closing minutes.
DuBois trailed 17-13 in the early portions of the opening half before an 8-0 run gave it the lead for good.
Cole Morris led the home side to victory with a game-high 25 points behind 11-of-13 shooting from the free throw line and 6-of-13 from the field.
Malik Gordon and Russell Gariepy each added 14 points apiece, with Gariepy going 8-of-8 at the foul line, while Amareay Walters also finished in double figures with 10 points.
As a team, the Lions finished the game with 27 free throws, going 27-of-42 from the charity stripe.
DuBois dominated on the glass in the win, finishing with a 43-27 edge in rebounds, led by Morris and Osagie Evbuomwan with 11 apiece as Morris finished with a double-double.
DuBois (2-1) is back in action Saturday on the road at Butler County Community College at 3 p.m. before returning home Nov. 22 to begin conference play against Penn State Hazleton at 8 p.m.
Evansville stuns No. 1 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Evansville stunned No. 1 Kentucky 67-64 on Tuesday night.
K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces — coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 — pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.
Evansville led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally with clutch baskets to grab the lead and then maintain it for the season’s biggest upset. The Wildcats were a 25-point favorite.
Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Evansville, meanwhile, got its first-ever road win over an AP-ranked team.
Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 8 seconds remaining got Kentucky within 65-64, but with his teammates locking arms on the bench, Cunliffe stepped to the line and calmly made both ends of the 1-and-1 to seal the victory. The Purple Aces raised their hands and ran around a silent Rupp Arena after the final horn as the Wildcats slowly walked off.