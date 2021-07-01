Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a two best balls of four tournament last week with the team of Christina McGinnis, Susan Hartman, Helen Grieble and Helen Garner taking first-place honors with a score of 134.
Second place went to the team of Stephane Donati, Sue Volkes, Peg Akers and Kathy Caracci with score of 139 while the quartet of Betsy Schuch, Sue Tench, Saron Hay and Bridget Brown came in third with 140.
Hartman and Caracci each got birdies on the day on holes seven and 13, respectively. Hartman also chipped it in on seven, as did Akers on 13.
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a Shamble last week with the team of Tim Pleacher, Jeff Emerick, Ed Wojcik and Rich Stewart shooting a 212 to take the win.
The foursome of Mike Sackash, John Averill, Walt Kosiba and Alan Groves came in second with a 220. Third place went to Butch Martell, Terry Stockdale, Fred Gustafson and Ray Lockitski with a 230.
Closest second shot on hole No. 1 went to Jim Kyler. Wojcik was closest to the pin on hole No. 9 while Ray Wyant knocked in the longest putt on hole No. 14.
TROUTVILLE — Craig Bukousky and Greg Kennis Sr. shot a 69 to take first place in the Kennterra Golf Course Open League last week.
Second place went to Alan Borden and Jim London with a 75. Third place had a tie of a 76 between the teams of Pete Holt/Mark Spila and Mike Weber/Beau Haney.
Bukousky scored a 34 for the low gross of the day as well as a low net of 33.
Kennis Sr. made the longest putt on hole No. 10. Rick Haney had the closest third shot on hole No. 11 and Bukousky was closest to the pin on hole No. 17.
Steelers sign K Sloman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Sam Sloman to a one-year contract, giving veteran Chris Boswell some competition going into training camp.
The team announced the signing on Thursday. Sloman made 10 of 13 field goals as a rookie last season while splitting time between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams.
Boswell connected on 19 of 20 field goals and 34 of 38 extra points last season, though he did miss three games late in the year because of an injury. Boswell has two years remaining on his current contract.