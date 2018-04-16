Sciremammano Top 10 honoree
LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference recently announced its Winter 2017-18 Top 10 Award recipients, and DuBois graduate Danielle Sciremammano — a redshirt senior on the Shippensburg University track and field team — was among the recipients.
Sciremammano, an early childhood education/special education major, sports a cumulative grade-point average of 3.69. Her winter indoor track and field accolades included 2018 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Region Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and 2018 PSAC Indoor Championships Most Valuable Athlete.
She broke the PSAC all-time indoor record (and meet record) in 60-meter hurdles twice at PSAC Championships. She ran 8.53 seconds in her preliminary heat before rebreaking her record in the finals with a winning time of 8.47 seconds.
The Top 10 is chosen and voted on by the league’s sports information directors. The PSAC Top 10 Awards are designed to recognize student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition.
Initiated in the 1997-98 academic year, the Top 10 is given to five males and five females in each athletic season — fall, winter and spring.
Joining Sciremammamo as Top 10 winter award winners were Shippensburg’s Alex Balla, Bloomsburg’s Hannah Boudreau, IUP’s Austin Cooper, Seton Hill’s Kaitlyn Germanoski, California’s Summer Hill, IUP’s Dante Lombardi, Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller, Gannon’s Maggie Mitchell, and Pitt-Johnstown’s Isaac Vescovi.
Vescovi and Hill landed on the list for the second consecutive season.
At the conclusion of the academic year, all Top 10 Award winners from each season are eligible for the PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, given to one male and one female candidate.
DuBois JV softball falls 1-0
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior varsity softball team suffered a 1-0 loss Saturday to Williamsport at the Highland Street fields.
Aleigha Geer was the hard luck-loser in the game, allowing just one earned run in a compete-game effort. She struck out four and walked two.
The Lady Beaver offense had its chances in the 6th and 7th innings, stranding five baserunners in the final two innings.
DuBois battled to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh after a base hit from Olivia Johnson and bunt single by Emma Torretti. A sacrifice bunt by Morgan Felix put both runners in scoring position, but DuBois was unable to push a run across as the Lady Beavers suffered their first loss of the season.
DuBois (3-1) is back in action Wednesday at St. Marys
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League this week, as three of the four competitors to land on the most recent Bowling Honor Roll come from that league.
Tim Nedza rolled a 279 game as part of a 774 series in the Classic, while Rob Spradling and Tom Sliwinski recorded games of 290 and 278, respectively.
Robert Woolbright III also posted a 286 game in the Town & Country League.
