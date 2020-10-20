Brockway girls top Keystone
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team blanked Keystone, 3-0, Tuesday evening at Frank Varischetti Field.
Amanda Decker scored two goals, while Danielle Wood had a goal and an assist. Morgan Lindemuth and Lily Sysko also set up goals in the victory.
The Lady Rovers close out their regular season Thursday at Redbank Valley.
Lady Dutch blank Kane
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over visiting Kane on Monday behind a pair of goals from Carlee Ginther.
Ginther got the scoring started 12 minutes in off a corner kick by Gianna Surra, while Surra scored a goal herself on a cross by Kyla Johnson with 11 minutes left in the first half to make it 2-0 at the break.
Ten minutes into the second half it was Surra setting up Ginther once again to bring the score to its final of 3-0.
Olivia Eckels made nine saves in net for St. Marys, while Kane’s Charlotte Hillard made 17 saves.
St. Marys finished with a 10-1 edge in corner kicks in the win.
The Lady Dutch are back in action Thursday when they visit Elk County Catholic.