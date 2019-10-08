Cardinals shut out Forest
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over visiting Forest Area Tuesday afternoon for its second straight win.
Tristan Engle scored a pair of goals, one off an assist from Harrison Starr, as Engle also set up Starr for the third goal of the game.
DuBois Central host Karns City Thursday at 4 p.m.
DCC spikers fall in five sets
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team was defeated 17-25, 25-8, 10-25, 25-15, 15-13 by visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
Maia Cogley ran the offense with 20 assists, 38 digs and four kills, while Shayleigh Gulvas had 38 digs and six aces.
Bella Mangiantini led the way at the net with 11 kills and a pair of blocks, as Martina Swalligan finished with five kills and two blocks.
Jordy Kosko added five kills and a pair of aces and Hannah Holdren finished with four kills.
Central Catholic hosts Brockway Thursday.
DuBois competes at D-6 doubles
ALTOONA — The DuBois girls tennis team saw its top two doubles teams compete in the District 6 tournament at Mansion Park Tuesday.
Jess and Grace Askey advanced to the quarterfinals after defeated Mifflin County’s Jalynn Yoder and Sky Curry 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round.
The Askeys then saw their run come to an end with a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at the hands of Gretty Rhoades and Rachel Gallagher of Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Beavers’ other doubles team consisted of Alex Volpe and Lauren Milletics. The duo lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 in their opening match.
“The Askeys raised their level of playing in the second doubles,” said DuBois coach Lori Sabatose said. “I’m proud of how well both team played and how much fun it was to coach them. Both teams improved so much from day one to today.”
Lady Dutch blank Redbank
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over visiting Redbank Valley Monday night.
The Lady Dutch took a 1-0 lead into the half on a Lauren Eckert goal assisted by Kaylee Muccio in the 13th minute.
Eckert added her second goal of the game two minutes into the second half on a penalty kick. Carlee Ginther and Muccio each added a goal in the final five minutes to bring the final score to 4-0.
Britney Shaw made 12 saves in net to preserve the clean sheet for St. Marys.
St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic Friday at 4 p.m.