Treasure Lake Titans signups
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Titans Youth Football team will be holding signups this Friday and Saturday, June 22 and 23, at their field on Wharf Road in Treasure Lake.
Signups are for youth aged 7-13 — for both cheerleaders and football players — as of July 1, 2018.
Signups on Friday will be from 6-8 p.m., while Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. People will questions can call coach Kelly Laird at 771-2799.
Area golf results
DAYTON — The Golf Nuts hit the road to play at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton Wednesday, and the trio of George Heitzenrater, Mike Ross and Dave Heltman shot a team 255 to capture first-place place.
Joe Swisher, Tom Haag and Terry Crawford shot a 263 for second, while Dave Beane, Tom Murray and Joe Michalski came in third at 266.
The Low Gross score was shared by Swisher and Ross as both carded an 83.
Quota Points went to Ross, Murray, Dave Shobert and Charlie Muth, while Odd Man Out honors went to Art Falccone.
Next week’s play is at Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St Marys.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The team of Ron Sunealitis, Bob Fornauf, Rich Lissy and George Sanko took home top honors in the Thursday Morning Senior League at Beechwoods Golf Course on June 7.
Second-place honors went to Walt Kosiba, Don Jewell, Terry Stockdale and Ed Rieg, while the quartet of Him Kyler, Ray Wyant, Jeff Emerick and Ken Snyder were third.
Snyder was closest to the pin on No. 9, while Tom Herzing had the second closest shot on No. 15. Joe Geppart made the longest putt on No. 11.
This past week (June 14), it was Walt Kosiba, Wayne London, Jeff Emerick and Mike Stockdale who came away with first place.
Second place went to Gary Snyder, Joe Smith, Joe Geppart and Fent Shenkle, while the team of Denny Barrett, Don Jewell, Terry Stockdale and Herm Franke were third.
Snyder had the closest second shot on No. 8 and was closest to the pin on No. 17, while Tom Herzing made the longest putt on No. 4.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a O-N-E-S event on June 13 at the Silver Course, and the 18-hole winners were Karen Deloia, Esther Jones, Amy O’Donnell, Sue Tench, Ginny Libby, Betsy Schuch, Patty King and Vicki Struble.
The Treasure Lake Ladies “Swing for Women’s Health” Tournament is today, which action getting under way at 9 a.m.
Pirates-Brewers rained out
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The finale of a three-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed by heavy downpours at PNC Park.
A makeup date was to be determined.
Officials delayed the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start Wednesday as showers loomed.
Groundskeepers took the tarp off around 8 p.m., but quickly put it back in place after another rain band moved in.
The game was officially called after a delay of 2 hours and 1 minute.
This is the second time this season the Pirates have been forced to postpone a home game due to inclement weather.
The Brewers are scheduled to visit PNC Park twice more this season.
The teams do have a common day off on Thursday, Sept. 20 right before the Brewers begin a three-game set in Pittsburgh.
Tigers, Royals to play in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a regular-season game in Omaha the week the 2019 College World Series opens, The Associated Press has learned.
Major League Baseball and the NCAA have been working to arrange a game as a kickoff event to the CWS, two people close to the situation told the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details.
A news conference with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was scheduled for Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park, the host site for the CWS.
The move would be similar to the regular-season games played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the Little League World Series.
