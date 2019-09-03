Brookville spikes Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brookville volleyball team opened its season with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 sweep on the road over Brockway Tuesday.
The Lady Rovers were led by sophomore Ciara Morelli with three blocks, one ace and one kill.
Mackenzie Webester added 2 blocks and a kill, while Mikayla Grieneisen and Salam Murray each had a block and a kill, as Madison Marzullo added a block in the loss.
Both teams are back in action today at 7:15 p.m., as Brookville hosts DuBois and Brockway travels to face Punxsutawney.
Lady Rovers top Clarion
CLARION — The Brockway girls soccer team opened its season with a 7-4 victory on the road over Clarion Tuesday.
Chanell Britten scored four goals for the Lady Rovers, while Danielle Wood, Morrigan Decker and Riley Welsh added one goal apiece.
Mackenzie Overbeck made 13 saves in net for Brockway as the Lady Rovers had 14 shots on goal in the win.
Brockway is back in action Sept. 11 at home against Curwensville at 5 p.m.
DCS sweeps Calvary Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls soccer teams secured a pair of victories on the road over Calvary Huntingdon Tuesday.
The girls team secured a 2-0 victory on a pair of second-half goals from Emily Deitch.
The boys team secured seven goals in both halves to pick up a 14-0 victory.
Alex Hallowell led the way with four goals while Gabe Hoover added a hat trick with three goals for the Eagles.
Garrett Metzger added a pair of goals, while Shane McCabe, Zaden Thomas, Levi Thompson, James Lines and Adam Mowrey all scored one goal apiece.
Both teams are back in action Friday at home against Centre County Christian.