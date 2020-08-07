Varischetti All-Star Game
BROCKWAY — The AML All-Stars and KSAC All-Stars met in the 5th Annual Varischetti All-Star Game at Brockway’s Varischetti Field Friday night.
At press time, the AML held a 17-6 lead over the KSAC in the early portions of the fourth quarter.
A complete game recap and photos will be published in Monday’s edition of the Courier Express and a photo gallery will be available on thecourierexpress.com.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The ‘Golf Nuts’ played at the Treasure Lake Silver Course Wednesday as Joe Swisher, Tom Mortimer, Chuck Eldridge and Art Falcone took first place with a 384.
Second place went to Fran Inzana, Tom Murray, Joe Michalski and Terry Crawford with a 392, while Emory Keith, Tom Haag, Ed Pasi and Dennis Jones shot a 396 to take third.
Keith shot the low gross round of the day with an 84, while quota points went to Crawford (38), Eldrdige (27), Keith (35) and Schlosser (35).
Next week the ‘Golf Nuts’ will head to Hunters Station Golf Course in Tionesta.
Steelers activate Washington
Wide receiver James Washington was activated from the reserve/covid-19 list Friday, reducing the number of Pittsburgh Steelers players on the list to two.
Washington was placed on the newly created list Aug. 2. Cornerback Justin Layne and running back Jaylen Samuels remain on the list.
Washington, who is entering his third NFL season, led the Steelers with 735 receiving yards in 2019. He had 44 catches and scored three touchdowns.
To make room for Washington on the training camp roster, linebacker John Houston was released. Houston was signed as an undrafted free agent in April out of USC.
Phillies-Braves game ppd.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday.
The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.
The Phillies have to make up a week’s worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season.