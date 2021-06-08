TROUTVILLE — Colton Gearhart and Alan Borden scored a 63 to win first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League this past week.
Tyson Kennis and Jim McAfoos came in second place with a 69, while Teresa Kennis and Rick Haney were third with a 70.
Haney made the longest putt on hole No. 4 as Greg Kennis Jr. captured both the closest to the pin contest on hole No. 2 as well as closest second shot on hole No. 9.
Kennis Jr. also shot the lowest gross of the day with a 34. Tyson Kennis and Colton Gearhart both had scores of 31 for the low net.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League held a high-low shamble last week with the quartet of Butch Martell, Rich Stewart, Jeff Norris and Ray Lockitski taking top honors.
In second place was the team of Bert Schenk, Jerry Snako, Mike Slimmer and Don Gutheridge. Third place honors went to Bill Hicks, Jim Kyler, Wayne London and Joe Geppart.
Jeff Emerick won the closest second shot of the day on hole No. 4. Martell captured longest putt on hole No. 7 while closest to the pin on hole No. 17 belonged to Bob Smiley.