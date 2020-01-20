Beavers top Bison, 70-58
HYDE — The DuBois boys basketball team used a strong start, coupled with a huge night by Lennon Lindholm, to upend host Clearfield, 70-58, Monday night.
The Beavers jumped out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter before taking a 32-20 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Both offense really caught fire in the third, with the Bison winning the period 26-24. That did little to cut into the Beavers’ lead though, as they outscored the Bison 14-12 in the fourth to come away with the 12-point win.
Lindholm led all scorers with 25 points, collecting 13 in the first half and 12 after the break. Teammate Chase Husted (13) and Nick Felix (10) also reached double figures. Husted had eight of his points in the first half, while Felix netted eight of his after the break.
Karson Rumsky led a trio of Bison in double digits with 17 points. Cade Walker had 16, with Luke Winters adding 13.
DuBois (12-2) travels to Punxsutawney on Friday.
Lady Crusaders beat Kane
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team secured a 43-38 victory over visiting Kane Monday night.
The Lady Crusaders led 9-7 after one quarter before taking a 16-13 lead into the half, then they outscored the visitors 13-11 in the third quarter before a 14-14 fourth brought the final margin of victory to five.
Taylor Newton led ECC with a game-high 25 points, while Tam Geci chipped in eight and Brooke Bauer added six points behind a pair of three-pointers.
Elk County Catholic (9-5) hosts Bradford Wednesday.
ECC boys edge Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team used a strong third quarter to come away with a 60-52 win on the road over Kane Monday night.
The Crusaders held a slim 28-27 edge at the half, before outscoring the home side 14-8 in the third quarter on the way to victory.
Elk County Catholic (16-0) was led by a game-high 27 points from Regis Wortman, while Mark Kraus followed with 18 points in the win behind four three-pointers and Will Uberti chipped in nine points.
Elk County catholic travels to Bradford Thursday night.
Lady Dutch fall at Warren
WARREN — The St. Marys girls basketball team suffered a 40-35 loss on the road to Warren Monday night.
The Lady Dutch trailed 11-8 after one quarter of play before getting within a point (15-14) at the half, then the home side held an 11-8 edge in the third quarter and 14-13 in the fourth to come away with the five-point victory.
St. Marys (12-3) has now lost two of its last three games after opening the season 11-1, as it was led in the loss by a 13-point night from Kaylee Muccio.
Megan Quesenberry followed with nine points for the Lady Dutch being a pair of three-pointers, while Allison Schlimm chipped in seven points.
St. Marys hosts Clearfield today at 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Jamie Wood out of the Owens-Brockway League.
In the same league, Dan Straub made the honor roll with a 277 game.
Jackie Mitskavich earned a spot on the list by bowling a 247 game in the Sportsman’s League A Division.
In the same league’s B Division, Brandon Stoneberg made the honor roll by bowling a game of 286.
DAMS wrestling results
ALTOONA — The DuBois junior high wrestling team lost at Altoona, 52-32, Monday afternoon.
DuBois pins from Owen McCleary, Carter Wilson, Tycen Roy and Zack Gallagher. Aiden Snowberger and Erick Guzman also recorded victories.
In exhibition action, Roy also picked up another fall.
DuBois (1-4) is back in action Thursday at Brookville at 6 p.m.