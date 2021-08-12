TIONESTA — The “Golf Nuts” played at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta on Wednesday, and the trio of Fran Inzana, Tom Haag and Ed Pasi captured first-place honors with a 240.
Second place went to the team of Don Woods, Tom Mortimer and Tom Maloney (257), while George Heitzenrater, Dave Beane and Tom Murray placed third with a 258.
Inzana shot the low gross of the day with a 75, while Quota Points were Inzana, Haag and Murray with 45, and Pasi with 44.
Two weeks ago, the traveling league played at Pince Acres Golf Course in Bradford, with the team of Woods, Chuck Eldridge and Ron Rosman winning with a 271.
Second went to Inzana, Charlie Muth and Joe Michalski (274), while Frank Foulkrod, Heitzenrater and Maloney were third (278).
Inzana shot the low gross that day also with an 83, Quota Points were Murray 41, Eldridge and Inzana 40 and Michalski, Foulkrod and Gary Bisson 39
The “Golf Nuts” play at Hi-Level in Fern next week.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League held a Shamble this past week with the quartet of Wayne London, Walt Kosiba, Don Guthridge and Butch Stiner claiming top honors with a 212.
Jeff Norris, Ray Lockitski and John Showers (214) were second, while third went to Bert Schenk, Jerry Sanko, Rick Funke and John Averill (215).
Sanko was closest to the pin on No. 3, while Schenk had the closest third shot on No. 13.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Cork Egolf and Colton Gearhart shot a 65 to secure first-place honors in Kenetrra Golf Course Open League action on Wednesday.
There was a three-way tie for second place at 69 between the teams of Dam Stamler-Jack Gahr, Bob Muth-Craig Bukousy and Jim McAfoos-Teresa Kennis.
Stamler was closest to the pin on No. 2, while Bukousky made the longest putt on No. 6 and had the closest third shot on No. 7. Bukousky also posted the low gross of the day with a 35, while Gearhart had the low net with a 31.