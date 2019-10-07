DuBois 9th grade football wins
DuBOIS — The DuBois ninth grade football team defeated visiting Hollidaysburg 29-12 at Mansell Stadium Thursday.
Dalton Yale led the Beavers with a pair of touchdown runs and three interceptions on defense.
Austin Henery also scored a pair of touchdowns for DuBois, while Zach Gallagher caused and recovered a fumble.
DuBois is back in action Oct. 17 at home against Ridgway for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
YMCA PickleBall tournament
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is holding a Fun For All PickleBall Tournament on two Saturdays, Oct. 19 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
The tournament will be played with a rotating doubles format with two divisions (Serious Fun and Not-So-Serious Fun) and each doubles team will be guaranteed six games.
There will be a blind draw to set up the rotation on the day of each tournament.
The cost is $5 for any YMCA member and $10 for non members if payed before Wednesday on each week of the tournaments, as there will be a $5 late fee after Wednesday if any spots are available.
For more details visit www.duboisymca.org on the news page or contact program director Zac Wilcox at 275-9622 if you have any questions.
Nationals top Dodgers, 6-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer’s season-saving, seven-inning pitching performance and Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run homer lifted the wild-card Washington Nationals to a 6-1 victory over the league-best Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to force a deciding Game 5 in their NL Division Series.
Scowling and muttering to himself in his third appearance of this postseason, Scherzer allowed one run and four hits while striking out nine. Most importantly for Washington, he and the Nats prevented LA from closing out the NLDS after taking a 2-1 lead into Game 4.
Game 5 will be Wednesday in Los Angeles, with Stephen Strasburg set to start for the Nationals against Walker Buehler.