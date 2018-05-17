Dutch top Crusaders, 7-1
St. MARYS — A five-run bottom of the fifth inning powered the St. Marys baseball team to a 6-1 win over Elk County Catholic at home Thursday afternoon.
Isaac Brock led off the game with a walk for Elk County Catholic in the top of the first and later scored on a Dan Wimer single to give the Crusaders an early 1-0 lead.
St. Marys responded right away in the home half of the inning, as Jared Groll reached on a walk and then advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
A groundout by Nate Beimel brought Groll in to score to tie the game at 1-1 after one inning of play.
The game remained tied at one heading into the bottom of the fifth, before St. Marys broke the game open with five runs.
Brandon Rolley and Ryan Bressler started the inning off with a pair of walks, followed by single from Brandon Sicheri to load the bases with nobody out.
A sacrifice fly to left field by Beimel brought Rolley in to score what proved to be the game’s winning run.
The big hit of the inning came from Jake Meeker, a two-RBI double to left field.
Beimel and Groll combined to allow just three hits and one run on the mound for St. Marys.
Beimel pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven, while Groll threw 2 1/3 innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — Jeff Colbey and Greg Kennis Sr. carded a 60 to win first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Alan Borden and Rick Haney finished one stroke behind in second place with a 61.
Dan Stamler and Cork Golf shot a 62 to place third.
Greg Kennis Jr. grossed a 33 and Craig Bukousky grossed a 34.
Alan Borden won longest putt on the sixth hole, as Golf was closest to the pin on the second hole and had the closes second shot on hole 9.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played an omit six worst holes flighted tournament at the Treasure Lake Gold Course May 10.
Mary Reuscher was the champion in the first flight, posting a score of 39, while Darla Hawley posted a 40 to finish in second place.
Joan Taylor and Mary Reed came in a tie for third place in the first flight, both posting scores of 41.
In the second flight, Mary Ann Piccirillo finished first wit ha score of 42, two strokes ahead of second place finisher Nancy Kirkland at 44.
Kathy Caracci finished with a 45 to finish in third place in the second flight.
Hawley posted an eagle on the second hole and followed with a birdie on the third hole.
Pitch Hit & Run makeup date
DuBOIS — The Pitch Hit and Run competition is scheduled to be made up at Heindl and Stern Family Fields this Sunday at 2 p.m.
Karns City no hits Lady Raiders
BROOKVILLE — Pitchers MacKenzie Dunn and Makenzie Shay combined for a five-inning no-hitter as visiting Karns City blanked the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team, 12-0, Thursday at Northside Field.
The loss wrapped up the Lady Raiders’ season at 4-13.
Dunn went the first three innings with five strikeouts and a walk while Shay finished it off the final two innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
Abby Sunealitis and Megrah Suhan threw for the Lady Raiders. Sunnealitis went the first three innings with Suhan pitching the final two. Karns City worked them for a combined 11 hits and nine walks, scoring five unerarned runs.
Brittney Friters had three hits for the Lady Gremlins, who improved to 15-2.
Pirates to recall Meadows
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to recall top outfield prospect Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis in time for Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.
The Pirates said they would make a corresponding roster move Friday. Center fielder Starling Marte missed his second straight game Thursday night with a strained right oblique as the Pirates and Padres opened a four-game series.
Meadows, 23, is hitting .281 with one home run, 15 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 31 games. The Pirates selected him in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft with the ninth overall pick from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.
Meadows has yet to play in the major leagues.
