TROUTVILLE — Cork Egolf and Greg Kennis Jr. shot a 71 to take first-place honors in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League opener last week.
The teams of Nate Crawford-Alan Borden, Jim London-Jim McAfoos, and Dan Stamler-Greg Kennis Sr. all tied for second with 75s.
Crawford was closest to the pin onNo. 2, while Kennis Jr. had the closest second shot on No. 4. Borden made the longest putt on No. 9.
———
FALLS CREEK — The trio of Gary Snyder, Tim Pleacher and Jeff Norris took home top honors in Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League action last week.
Second place went to the team of Bert Schenk, Walt Kosiba, Dave Wilson and Bob Smiley, while the quartet of Bill Hicks, Alan Groves, Doug Powell and Joe Geppart placed third.
Wilson had the closest second shot on No. 1, while Pleacher made the longest putt on No. 7. Bob Fornauf was closest to the pin on No. 14.