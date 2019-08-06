Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The foursome of Burt Schenk, Jeff Emerick, Doug Radaker and Jack Amick took first place.
Second place went to Jim Green, Mike Slimmer, Terry Stockdale and Ray Lockitski.
In third place were Butch Maetell, Don Jewell, Rich Stewart and Fent Shenkle.
Frank Adamski made the longest putt on the fourth hole, Stewart had the closest third shot on hole 13 and Tom Herzing was closest to the pin on the 17th.
Race-1 Speedway results
DuBOIS — Racing returned to Race-1 Speedway Friday night with nine races on the docket.
In the Cage Rookie race Billy Haywood took first place ahead of Leon Haywood and Christopher Haywood.
Hunter Campisano took first in the Rookie Rookie race as Camerone Griffen was second and Liam Merrow finished third.
In the Medium Flathead race Norm Griffen finished first in front of Karl Horn and Rick Henery.
Hillary Truitt claimed the win in the Sr. Champ race while Christopher Eminhizer finished second and Mike Eminhizer took third.
Cameron Frantz and Cole Edwards took first and second respectively in the Blue race.
Next up was the Clone 375 series race, as Andrew Boucher took the win, while Tim Merrow finished second and Ryan Merrow was third.
In Xtra Class action Dalton Bowser claimed the win as Stephen Isacco was second and Kaylee Watson took third.
Camden Frantz won the Purple series race ahead of Tanner Hugney and Campisano.
In the final race, Michael Eminhizer recorded his first win in the Lights series race while Ethan Siegel finished second and Andrew Broucher was third.