Raiders top Brockway
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys golf team shot a 194 to defeat visiting Brockway by 29 strokes at Pinecrest Country Club Wednesday.
While the Raiders came away with the win, it was Brockway’s Dylen Coder securing individual medalist honors after shooting a 44.
Brookville was led by Bryce Rafferty, who finished just one shot behind Coder with a 45, while Ian Pete followed with a 48.
Hayden Osborne added a 50 while Killian Radel shot a 51 to round out the scoring for the Raiders.
Also playing for Brookville were Logan Girt (59) and Burke Fleming (61).
Behind Coder’s 44, Daniel Shugarts posted the Rovers’ second-best score of the day with a 54.
Brockway’s scoring was rounded out by Troy Johnson (60) and Isaac Crawford (65).
Carter Nichols and Kaden Coulter also competed for the Rovers, shooting a 67 and 70, respectively.
Brockway is back in action today at DuBois Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m., while Brookville returns to action at home Friday against Clearfield.