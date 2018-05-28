State track omission
DuBois Central Catholic’s Linkin Nichols was missed the coverage of this past weekend’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University. Nichols competed in the 800 run and finished 14th in Friday’s preliminaries. His time of 2:04.04 was just .40 seconds off earning him a place in Saturday’s finals, which featured 12 runners.
Vegas beats Capitals, 6-4
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ incredible inaugural season isn’t slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final.
Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner’s new teammates carried the goalie who has so often carried them with a relentless outburst of offense.
The Eastern Conference champion Capitals hadn’t given up this many goals in 29 games since March 18, but they hadn’t seen anything like this charmed run by the upstart Knights.
The Game 1 winner has won the last six Cups and 61 of 78 overall.
