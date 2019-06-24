St. Marys Juniors rout DuBois
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team defeated visiting DuBois 13-0 in five innings in Game 1 of a best-of-three District 10 championship series Monday.
St. Marys took the early lead in the first inning when Shannon Kaiser and Kara Hanslovan singled and scored while Julia Jones doubled and scored.
St. Marys added five runs in the second, four in the third and another in the fourth to secure the mercy-rule victory.
Jones went 2-for-2 with three runs scored in the win while Hansolvan finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Kendall Young pitched a complete-game shutout in the circle for St. Marys, allowing just two hits and walking none while striking out three to record the win.
Kayley Risser and Jessy Frank had the lone hits for DuBois in the loss.
The teams will be back in action Wednesday for Game 2 in DuBois at Heindl Field at 6 p.m.