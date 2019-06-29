Eshelman tennis tournament
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Tennis Center is hosting the James Eshelman Tennis Tournament once again this year.
The tournament will run July 13 and 14 and will once again feature tournaments for men’s and women’s singles and doubles and Mixed doubles. There will also be a tournament for high school players. The singles tournaments are double elimination, which guarantees each entry at least two matches.
There will also be a picnic provided and the first 40 entries receive a t-shirt. Balls are provided for all matches. Entry fees are $20 for singles and $10 per player for doubles. Entries are due Sunday July 7. Entries can be made by calling the Treasure Lake Tennis Center 375-1717 or Andy Rice 590-4832.
All proceeds benefit the Clearfield County SPCA and the Gateway Humane Society.
Kemba Walker to join Celtics
A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets of his intention to sign with the Boston Celtics once the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends July 6.
Walker is planning to meet with the Celtics on Sunday to discuss and likely finalize a four-year, $141 million deal, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Walker nor the Hornets publicly revealed any details.