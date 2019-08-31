Coudy shuts out Crusaders
COUDERSPORT — Coudersport shut out visiting Elk County Catholic 14-0 in the two team’s Week 1 matchup Friday night.
The Falcons got on the board at the 4:20 mark of the opening quarter when Travis Gleason rushed in from three yards out to bring the score to 6-0.
Coudersport continued to hold the six-point lead into the third quarter, before Hayden Keck scored on a 23-yard rushing play and added the 2-point conversion on the ground to bring the final score to 14-0.
Crusader running back Stephen Bobby was injured during the game and did not return, as the senior finished with 47 yards on 11 carries and also caught one pass for two yards.
Mason McAllister went 9-of-15 through the air for 46 yards and an interception for ECC, while Keck was 1-of-1 for 19 yards and ran 13 times for 86 yards for the Falcons.
Elk County Catholic hosts Redbank Valley Friday at 7 p.m.
DuBois falls at Indiana Tourney
INDIANA — The DuBois girls soccer team opened its season at the Indiana Tournament over the weekend.
In their opening game on Friday the Lady Beavers were defeated 11-1 by Burrell.
Isabella Beers scored the lone goal for DuBois on an assist from Rachel Sickeri.
Emily Cherubini and Kara Tilson combined to make 15 saves in net on 32 shots.
ECC boys shut out DCC
DuBois — The Elk County Catholic boys soccer team opened its season with a 7-0 victory on the road over DuBois Central Catholic Friday.
Jacob Koss broke a scoreless tie and scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 28th minute.
The Crusaders added two more goals in the half to lead 3-0 at the break before scoring four goals in the second half.
“I am very pleased with the entire team effort today from the defense not giving up a goal and scoring a few goals is always a good thing,” ECC head coach Thomas Weaver said. “Starting any season with a win is wonderful and it shows the work of the kids.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesdays as DCC travels to face Punxsutawney at 5:30 p.m. and ECC hosts Karns City at 7 p.m.