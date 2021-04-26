DuBOIS — The lone competitor to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is Don Overholser, who rolled a 300 game as part of a 770 series in Division A of the Sportsmans League.
Sports Briefs
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
House to Home: New furniture store opens in downtown DuBois
-
Two in St. Marys face drug, child endangerment charges
-
Clearfield County hit with $56,898 medical bill for inmate
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
-
BREAKING NEWS: Crash Closes Route 28
-
Preliminary Hearings — DuBois
-
Karen Mohney cherishes hometown community, local supporters
-
Dickinson Center gives update on downtown St. Marys expansion plan
-
Johnsonburg Magistrate Roundup
-
BEN'S BITES: Gateway Cafe combines flavors and fun in DuBois
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.