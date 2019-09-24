Lady Rovers roll past Lady Tide
CURWENSVILLE — Coming off its first loss of the season Saturday at Hollidaysburg, the Brockway girls soccer team bounced back in a big way Tuesday with a 7-1 win at Curwensville.
Chanell Britten netted a hat-trick in the win and added two assists. Danielle Wood added two goals and an assist, while Morgan Lindemuth and Morrigan Decker also found the back of the net. Lindemuth, Emily Botwright and Taylor Little each had assists.
Mackenzie Overbeck and Brianna Thomas combined to make 15 saves in net in the victory.
Haylee Mullins scored for the Lady Tide.
Brockway is back in action today at 5 p.m. against Brookville. The boys teams from the two schools play beforehand at 3:30 p.m.
DCC spikers fall to Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team fell in four sets on the road against Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
The Lady Chucks took the first set 25-12, before DCC evened things up with a 25-23 win in the second set.
Punxsutawney then finished off the match by taking the third and fourth sets 25-20 and 25-13 respectively.
Jordy Kosko, Hannah Holdren and Bella Mangiantini each had five kills and a block, while Juliana Stine added four kills for the Lady Cardinals.
Also for DCC, Maia Cogley had 22 assists, 16 digs and a pair of aces, while Shayleigh Gulvas added 28 digs.
DuBois Central travels to Kane Thursday.
Pirates beat Cubs, 9-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The freefalling Chicago Cubs committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a 9-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night that extended their losing streak to seven.
Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.
Aided by a fielding error by second baseman Ben Zobrist and errant throw by reliever Danny Hultzen, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh as they chased starter Kyle Hendricks.
Pittsburgh stopped a nine-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 87-26.
Francisco Liriano (5-3) pitched a perfect seventh. Pittsburgh rookie Mitch Keller gave up one run and seven hits in five innings.