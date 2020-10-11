D-9 Doubles postponed
ST. MARYS — District 9 Tennis Chairman Aaron Straub announced Sunday afternoon that the D-9 Class AA Doubles Tournament scheduled for today has been postponed due to weather forecasts calling for rain.
The one-day tournament will now be played Tuesday and has been moved to Clearfield Area High School. The first matches are set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Lady Rovers top Brookville
BROOKVILLE — The Brockway girls soccer team knocked off host Brookville, 5-2, Saturday to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Amanda Decker and Lily Sysko each scored twice, with Danielle Wood netting the Lady Rovers’ other goal. Delaney Wineberg,Madalynne Heckman and Raegan Gelnette all recorded assists in the win.
Jordan Cook and Alayna Haight scored for Brookville.
Brockway is back in action today at DuBois, while Brookville hosts Redbank Valley on Tuesday.
Dutchmen blank Falcons
COUDERSPORT — The St. Marys boys soccer team made an early-morning trip to Coudersport on Saturday and brought home a 5-0 victory.
Vini Nunes scored a first-half hat-trick to put himself on the threshold of the 100-career goal milestone. He can become the first Dutchmen to ever reach the century mark Tuesday when St. Marys travels to Bradford.
Teammate Matt Palmer added a pair of goals in the win, which improved the Dutchmen’s record to 9-2.
St. Marys spikes Cameron Co.
EMPORIUM — Fueled by a hard fought first-set win, the St. Marys volleyball team swept host Cameron County Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch pulled out a back-and-forth opening set, 27-25, before completing the sweep by winning games two and three 25-15 and 25-19.
Payton Bauer led St. Marys with nine kills, while Olivia Smith and Holly Anthony each had 7. Meghan McGonnell added 6 kills. Samantha Vavala recorded eight assists, while, Rylee Nicklas and Lindsey Reiter each had six asists.
“We took some chances today by being aggressive with our net play, and it certainly paid off,” said Lady Dutch coach Missy Nicklas. “Today’s win was a total team effort. Everyone did their job.”
Cameron County won the JV match, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9. Alexis Whitesell led St. Marys with 5 kills, while Bella Field and Olivia Smith each had four.
St. Marys (5-6) plays at cross-town rival Elk County Catholic Tuesday night.
DCS soccer results
BELLEFONTE — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams played their regular season finales Friday at Centre County Christian in Bellefonte.
The Lady Eagles played to a 1-1 tie, while the Eagles fell 7-3.
In the girls’ game, DuBois Christian struck first when Fiona Riss scored off an Emily Deitch pass in the first half. The host pulled even near the midway point of the second half, though, before the teams played to a draw.
As for the Eagles, Gabe Hoover found the back of the net in the first half as DCS went to the break trailing 4-3. Eagles Devon Thomas and Adam Mowrey added goals in the final 40 minutes but it wasn’t enough has Centre County Christian came away with the win.
The DCS girls finished the season with a 5-4-1 record (6-5-1 overall) and currently sit in second place in the West Division of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) with 16 points.
The Lady Eagles must wait for the outcomes of a games early this week to see if they make the ACAA Tournament as one of the Top 3 seeds in the West Division.
The Eagles, who were not a league member this fall, finished the year at 1-9.
DAMS football falls
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team lost to Clarion, 38-18, Thursday at EJ Mansell Stadium.
The Beavers got two long rushing touchdowns from Danny Dixon, while Nathan Kougher returned a kick for a score. Kougher also had an interception on defense.
DuBois (2-2) travels to Mount Nittany Wednesday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Area Golf Result
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Mike Weber and Greg Kennis Jr. shot a 72 to take home first-place honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action on Wednesday.
Second place went to Gavin Kaschalk-Colton Gearhart (73), while there was a tie for third at 74 between the teams of Rick Haney-Nate Crawford and Julia Kennis-Mark Spila.
Crawford had the low gross of the day (35), while Gearhart had the low net with a 33. Crawford also had the third closest shot on No. 11 (holed out), while Terry Stahlman was closest to the pin on No. 14. Jack Gahr made the longest putt on No. 17.