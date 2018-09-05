DuBois beats Brockway on links
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team posted a team score of 181 to defeat Brockway (253) at DuBois Country Club Wednesday.
The Beavers were led by Kaleb Hand, who finished with a 42, just six over par on the course’s back nine holes.
Dayne Bauman added a 44, along with a 46 from Alex Beers and a 49 by Nic Cebulskie.
Jeremy Krise also shot a 49 on the day for DuBois, while Jayden Fulkroad finished with a 54.
The Rovers were led by a 55 by Matt Holt, while Dylan Coder (63), Daniel Shugarts (65) and Carter Nichols (70) rounded out the top four scores for Brockway.
Austin Schmader (71) also competed for Brockway at the match.
DuBois has a road match against Punxsutawney today, while Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic Friday.
ECC golfers top Bradford
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys golf team shot a 216 to defeat Bradford by 11 strokes at Leaning Pines Golf Course Wednesday.
The Crusaders were led by Will Uberti with a 40, while Brady Schneider posted a nine-hole score of 42.
Nathan Roberts added a 44, while Jordan DePrator and Nick Daghir rounded out the scoring for ECC with rounds of 45.
Mark Kraus (47) and Joe Geci (63) also competed for ECC in the match.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said his team still has room for improvement in their short game and could cut several strokes off their scores.
“Ultimately it will come down to how much we improve over the next four weeks,” Straub said.
Bradford was led by Joey Frigo and Spencer Cornelius, as both golfers finished the day with scores of 43.
DuBois netters fall
MILL HALL — The DuBois girls tennis team was defeated 3-2 on the road against Central Mountain Wednesday.
In the No. 1 singles match, Central Mountain’s Kendall McCluskey defeated Alexis Strouse 6-2, 6-3.
DuBois’ Alaina Heberling won the No. 2 singles match over Cardina Carpenetti 7-5, 4-6, (10-6). DuBois head coach Jenna Kirk said Heberling’s match took about three hours before she pulled out the win.
“She ran down every ball,” Kirk said. “She never gave up on a single point and it paid off in the end.”
Alexa Zartman also won in a tiebreak in the No. 3 singles match over Olivia Anastis, coming away with a 7-5, 5-7, (10-4) victory.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Alex Volpe and Jenna Coffey fell to Natalie Brown and Kati Kuratek 6-7 (4-7), 2-6. Grace Askey and Jenna Askey fell 4-6, 3-6 to Zoe Horton and Ella Talbot in the No. 2 doubles match.
DuBois hosts Elk County Catholic today at 3:30 p.m.
ECC netters top Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic girls tennis team came away with a 6-1 victory over Brockway Wednesday.
In the No. 1 singles match, ECC’s Emma Coppolo defeated Selena Buttery 6-1, 6-0.
The Lady Rovers got their lone win from Morgan Pirow in the No. 2 singles match, where she bested Maggie Challingsworth, 6-1, 6-4.
Victoria Glatt earned a win for ECC in the No. 3 singles match over Kenzi Hook 6-1, 6-0, while teammate Sophie Neubert defeated Lady Rover Lily Henry, 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles.
In doubles action, Coppolo and Neubert earned a win for ECC in the No. 1 match, 9-7 over Buttery and Pirow.
The Lady Crusader duos of Marley Sorg-Grace Keyes and Audrey Dornish-Gina Bush also recorded victories and second and third doubles, respectively.
Both teams are back in action today.
Elk County travels to DuBois, while Brockway hosts Punxsutawney.
Lady Raiders blank Punxsy, 7-0
BROOKVILLE — Madison McAninch scored three goals and Leila Heagy added two goals as the Brookville Lady Raiders routed Punxsutawney, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders (1-2), who are back in action today at Brockway, posted a 5-0 lead by halftime as McAninch scored the game’s first two goals unassisted within the first 12 minutes.
Then within a span of just over seven minutes, the Lady Raiders scored three times and made it 5-0 by the 22:17 of the first half.
Hannah Peterson one-timed a corner kick from Sara Muders into the net, Heagy scored her first goal off a rebound of a Madisyn Wolfe shot and then scored unassisted.
McAninch scored 59 seconds into the second half on a breakaway set up by passes from Alayna Haight and Jillian Taylor and Taylor completed the scoring on a penalty kick with 33:07 remaining.
Little-tested Avery Gilhousen got the win in goal for the Lady Raiders.
Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — The Kenterra Golf Course Open League hosted their weekly play Aug. 29.
Teresa Kennis and Jim Loudon tied for first place with Greg Kennis Jr. and Carter Vos, as both teams posted scores of 61.
Ed Serge and Jim McAfoos finished in third, one shot behind the winners, with a score of 62.
Rick Haney made the longest putt on the first hole and was also closest to the pin on No. 8. Craig Bukousky recorded the longest drive on hole 6 and also finished with the low gross score of the day at 35.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘Shamble Scramble’ at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Ed Rieg, Jim Kyler, John Amick and Ron Sunealitis finished in first place. Second place went to John Showers, Ray Lockitski and Wayne London. The team of Don Jewell, Herm Franke, Denny Barrett and George Sanko finished in third.
Lockitski recorded the closest second shot on the fifth hole, while Joe Geppert made the longest put on the 12th hole and Showers was closest to the pin on No. 17.
