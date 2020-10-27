Lady Dutch win finale
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team closed out its season with a four-set victory against cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, 26-24, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23, Monday night.
Payton Bauer led St. Marys with 11 kills, while Meghan McGonnell and Lindsey Reiter had eight and seven kills, respectively. Samantha Vavala had 8 assists for the Lady Dutch.
McGonnell, Vavala, Joey Forster and Janelle Krug all played their final games in a Lady Dutch uniform.
“The girls really played with a lot of enthusiasm and heart tonight,” said St. Marys coach Missy Nicklas. “I know the seniors wanted to go out with a win, and they knew it was going to be a tough task to beat a talented ECC team. Every girl did their job tonight.
“Ava Buzard and Lauren Mosier really stepped it up with their serves tonight, and they put us back in the game. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication the team put in this season. I am thankful to my assistant coaches Jason Schutz and Reilly Herzing.”
Elk County won the JV match in three sets, 25-11, 16-25, 15-7. Olivia Smith led the lady Dutch with five kills.
St. Marys finished with year with a varsity record of 6-11, while the Lady Crusaders await the start of the District 9 Class A playoffs — in which they are the No. 3 seed.
Brockway junior high falls
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brockway 7th and 8th grade football team lost a hard-fought 38-30 contest at Redbank Valley last Thursday.
Blake Pisarcik led the Rovers with three touchdowns on runs of 53, 20, and 10 yards. Pisarcik also added two 2-point conversions.
Brayden Fox scored the other Rovers’ touchdown on a 40-yard run. Fox also had a 2-point conversion. On defense, Marek Hoyt had an interception.
Brockway’s next game is Thursday at home against DuBois at 6 p.m.