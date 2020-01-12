Lady Dutch defeat ECC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to secure a 50-29 victory over visiting Elk County Catholic Saturday night.
The Lady Dutch used a dominant opening quarter in which they held a 16-2 edge on their way to a sixth straight win.
St. Marys (10-1) held the visiting Lady Crusades without a bucket in the opening quarter, as their lone points in the frame came on a pair of Taylor Newton free throws.
On the other side, Samantha Hayes sparked the strong start for the Lady Dutch with nine first-quarter points including going 3-of-3 from the foul line, while Allison Schlimm added a three-pointer in the opening frame.
The visitors were able to cut into the deficit a bit with an 11-8 edge in the second quarter as the Lady Dutch took a 24-13 advantage into the half.
St. Marys then outscored the Lady Crusaders 16-12 in the third quarter and 10-4 in the fourth to win going away.
Hayes led the Lady Dutch with nine points on the night, while Kaylee Muccio followed with seven and Kyla Johnson, Megan Quesenberry and Giorgia Baciga all chipped in six points.
Elk County Catholic (7-4) was led by Newton, who scored a game-high 16 points in the loss.
Both teams return to action Tuesday on the road as ECC travels to Curwensville while St. Marys visits Kane.