Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Gavin Kaschalk and Cork Golf took first place with a score of 69 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
In second place, one stroke back with a 70, were Harry Steele and Colton Gearhaart, while there was a tie for third place.
Both Bob Muth and Teresa Kennis as well as Rick Haney and Beau Haney finished with a score of 71 for the tie.
Jeff Jenkins made the longest putt on the 10th hole, while Nate Crawford had the closest second shot on No. 11 and Greg Kennis Jr. was closest to the pin on hole 14.
Jim McAfoos, Egolf and Crawford all shot rounds of 38 to tie for the low gross score of the day.
Steelers activate Samuels
Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that he expects to have a healthy roster of players when the first padded practice begins next week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Running back Jaylen Samuels will be part of that group.
Samuels was activated Thursday from the reserve/covid-19 group, making him eligible to practice. Samuels was placed on the newly created list Aug. 2. That doesn’t necessarily mean the third-year running back tested positive for the coronavirus. He also could have landed on the list for coming into contact with someone who tested positive.
NFL rules prohibit teams from revealing whether players have tested positive.
The Steelers’ first practice in pads is scheduled for Monday. Samuels was the last of four players on the reserve/covid-list to be activated.