DuBois golfers top DCC
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team shot a team score of 176 to defeat DuBois Central Catholic by 51 strokes in a home match Wednesday.
The Beavers were led by Dayne Bauman, who shot the low round of the day with a 39.
Jayden Fulkroad followed with a 43, while Kaleb hand (46) and Cody Jaconski (48) rounded out the scorers for DuBois.
Gavin Kaschalk (53) and Ian Decker (56) also competed for the Beavers.
DuBois Central Catholic posted a team score of 227 on the day as it was led by a 54 from Chase Hickman.
Parker Meholick (56), Zach Spellen (58) and Carter Hickman (59) rounded out the four scorers for the Cardinals.
Also competing for DCC were Harrison Starr (62) and Colin Miknis (70).
DuBois returns to action today for another home match against Brookville at 3:30 p.m., while DCC hosts Curwensville Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys netters sweep ECC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team secured a 7-0 sweep of Elk County Catholic in a match played at Benzinger Park Wednesday.
The match was originally scheduled to be played at St. Marys, but was moved due to unfavorable court conditions.
At No. 1 singles, Samantha Hayes topped Victoria Glatt 6-0, 6-0, while Lilia Lion also secured a 6-0, 6-0 win over Marley Sorg at No. 3 singles.
Davan Lion defeated Sophie Neubert 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 match, as Brooke Henry finished things off in singles action with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Gina Bish.
Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming teamed up to top Alicia Kim and Lydia Anderson by a score of 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.
In the No. 2 doubles match it was Kylie Williams and Breanna Marconi coming away with a 8-4 win over Grace Keyes and Audrey Dornisch.
In the final doubles match Mya Kerber and Emma Gavazzi secured a 8-0 win over Marcie Dollinger and Destiny Fisher.
“Both teams should be proud of themselves, they played hard, have great sportsmanship and have huge potential,” St. Marys coach David Lion said. “It’s always nice to see just how great these players are in our area.”
Elk County Catholic is back in action Tuesday at home against Johnsonburg, as St. Marys travels to Bradford Thursday.
Ridgway golfers edge ECC
ST. MARYS — The Ridgway boys golf team shot a team score of 219 to top Elk County Catholic by three strokes at Leaning Pines Golf Course Wednesday.
The Elkers were led by Zack Zameroski with a 38, while Eric Christoff followed with a 42.
Derek Peterson and Collin Porter both added rounds of 46, while Greg Simon rounded out Ridgway’s scorers with a 47.
Kole Asti (54), Cole Norlin (55) and Sean Fitch (59) also competed for the Elkers.
The Crusaders were led by Jordan DePrator with a 39 and Mark Kraus, who added a 41.
Elk County Catholic’s scoring was finished off by Will Uberti (43), Nate Roberts (44) and Jack Bauer (55).
Joey Dippold also competed for ECC and shot a 66.
Ridgway is back in action today at Kane at 3:30 p.m., while ECC faces St. Marys Tuesday.