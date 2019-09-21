DCC topped by Kane
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer team suffered a 5-1 loss on the road against Kane Saturday.
Tristan Engle scored the lone goal for the Cardinals in the defeat.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action next Saturday at St. Marys at 4 p.m.
Brookville girls win, boys fall
Both Brookville Area High School soccer teams combined for a split decision in their Saturday morning games on the road.
The Lady Raiders won 5-3 at Kane. Madison McAninch and Emily Kramer each scored two goals while Leila Heagy added one as the Lady Raiders improved to 3-5.
In Punxsutawney, the Raiders fell 8-1 to the Chucks. The Raiders’ lone goal came on Zakk Wolfe’s penalty kick. The loss dropped them to 2-6.
Both teams head to Elk County Catholic for a Monday doubleheader in Kersey. The Lady Raiders play at 4:30 p.m with the Raiders following at 7 p.m.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The threesome of Wayne London, Tom Herzing and Don Guthridge took first place.
Second went to Joe Smith, Bill Sheldon and John Showers, while Ray Wyant, Mike Sackash and Greorge Sanko finished in third.
Sanko was closest to the pin on the third hole, Herzing had the closest second shot on No. 6, London sunk the longest putt on the 10th hole and Sackash recorded the closest third shot on the 13th hole.
q q q
KANE — The Golf Nuts played at Kane Country Club this pas week as Emory Keith, Frank Foulkrod, Mike Ross and Dave Heltman shot a combined 355 to take first place.
Second went to George Heitzenrater, Tom Murray, Bernie Gudalis and Tom Malone, who finished 10 strokes back with a 365.
Fran Inzana, Jack Kramer, George Sherry and Dick Platt were one shot out of second with a 366.
Foulkrod took the most quota points with 42, while Inzana took 40 and Maloney, Heltman and Kramer all tied for third with 39.
Next week the Golf Nuts will play at Beechwoods Golf Course with a 10 a.m. tee time.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Bob Muth and Ed Serge shot a 56 to finish in first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Second went to Craig Bukousky and Mark Spila with a 61, while Alan Borden and Jeff Colbey finished in third place with a 62.
Colbey was closest to the pin on the second hole, while Bukousky had the closest second shot on No. 4 andBorden made the longest putt on the seventh hole.
Bukousky also recorded the low gross round of the day with a 35.
Hole in one
DuBOIS — Mark Shaffer recorded a hole in one on the eighth hole of the Treasure Lake Silver Course on Sept. 11.
Shaffer made the shot on the 120-yard hole with a pitching wedge at was witnessed by Mike Kurtz and Bagger McElrone.
Nike drops Antonio Brown
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown.
Shoemaker spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.” The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. He was already facing accusations of rape by a former trainer.
Through his attorney, Brown has denied the allegations. He declined to answer questions about the accusations in the Patriots locker room Thursday.
Nike’s decision was first reported by the Boston Globe.
NBA stiffens penalties
The NBA’s board of governors was unanimous in its approval of a plan to stiffen potential penalties for tampering with players and employees under contract with other clubs, hoping for increased compliance in existing league rules.
Fines of up to $10 million are now possible in the most egregious situations, along with forfeiture of draft picks, suspensions of executives and voiding of contracts when rule-breaking is found — significant enough threats, the league hopes, to end any notion of teams entering into deals with free agents before rules allow.
Jaguars prefer to keep Ramsey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t giving up on disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey.
The Jags would prefer to keep their star cornerback after several days of trade talks with other NFL teams, according to a person close to the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because details of trade talks have not been publicly discussed. The decision came amid a much-needed, 20-7 victory over Tennessee.
Ramsey hugged several fellow defensive backs after the win, appearing to say goodbye in what many believed would be his final game with Jacksonville (1-2). Behind the scenes, though, teammates, coaches and members of the front office were working to try to repair Ramsey’s fractured relationship with the franchise, specifically with top executive Tom Coughlin.