Redskins to name McCoy starter
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins will turn to Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback and brought in veterans Mark Sanchez, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates, EJ Manuel and Josh Johnson as potential backup candidates after Alex Smith’s season-ending injury.
McCoy is in line to start Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys.
The team is expected to sign one of the five quarterbacks brought in to take Smith’s spot on the roster.
Smith broke his right fibula and tibia on a sack in a two-point loss to Houston on Sunday. Facing a short week before the Thanksgiving Day game against the NFC East-rival Cowboys, the priority is on someone who can quickly learn the offense.
Sanchez and Clemens know offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time with the New York Jets. Johnson played for Cincinnati in 2013 when coach Jay Gruden was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator.
McCoy threw for a touchdown Sunday in his first pass in a regular-season game since 2015. His last start came in 2014, the same season he beat Dallas on the road on Monday night.
Suzuki, Nationals agree to deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Catcher Kurt Suzuki is heading back to the Washington Nationals after agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract, a deal pending a successful physical.
The deal was disclosed to The Associated Press on Monday by a person familiar with the agreement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet official.
The 35-year-old Suzuki would get $4 million next year and $6 million in 2020, up from $3.5 million last season, his second with the Atlanta Braves.
He became a free agent after batting .271 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 2018 as Atlanta won the NL East ahead of the second-place Nationals.
Suzuki played for Washington in 2012 and 2013.
