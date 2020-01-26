Brockway falls to Owls
BRADFORD — The Brockway boys basketball team fell behind 17-6 after one quarter of play on the way to a 56-26 defeat at the hands of Bradford on the road Monday night.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Rovers as they dropped to 5-11 on the season.
Brockway trailed 31-11 at the half before being outscored 25-15 in the second half to suffer the 30-point defeat.
Alec Freemer led the Rovers with 10 points behind a seven-point first half, while Lewis Painter followed with five and Chad Bennett chipped in four points.
Brockway visits Sheffield Wednesday night.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A busy slate of bowling action saw five bowlers from across the area earn a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
Kyle Shannon earned a spot on the list by bowling a 280 game in the Gold League’s Division 2.
In the Owens-Brockway League it was Jamie Wood making the honor roll by posting a game of 279.
Derek Marshall also made the honor roll by recording a game of 279 in the Sportsman’s League’s A Division this past week.
A pair of bowlers made the list out of the Litts Club League, as first it was Joe Swisher who garnered a spot with a 278 game in the league’s Division 1, while in Division 2 Craig Edwards used a 276 game to make the honor roll.
Reds sign OF Castellanos
CINCINNATI (AP) — Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal Monday in the Cincinnati Reds’ latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the deal, which would allow Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 season.