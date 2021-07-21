Rockets hammer Senators
REYNOLDSVILLE — The DuBois Rockets got all they could handle from Sykesville in a hard-fought 8-7 comeback win in Game 1 of the teams’ Federation League semifinal series on Tuesday but made quick of the Senators Wednesday in a 16-0, 5-inning victory in Game 2.
The Rockets scored in every innings, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after one before scoring twice in the second and third innings before pushing three across in the fourth. DuBois finished off the mercy-rule victory with a five-run fifth.
Chris Calliari headlined the DuBois offensive attack as he blasted two home runs and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Dan Stauffer also had a homer for the Rockets.
Morgan Bell was the beneficiary of all that offense as the righty tossed a three-hit shutout. He struck out nine and walked none.
Game 3 of the best-of-5 series is this evening at Showers Field at 6 p.m.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a Six-and-Putts event last Thursday with Christina McGinnis taking home first-place honors with a 54. Laurie Wills was second with a 35, while Darla Hawley (33) and Betsy Shuch (31) were third and fourth, respectively.
Karen Deloia had a birdie on No. 16, while Hawley made one on No. 11. Patty Trainor had a chip-in on No. 8.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning League held a scramble with handicap event last week, and the team of Jack Amick, Jerry Santo, Ray Lockitski and Bob Smiley collected top honors with a 301.
Bill Hicks, Walt Kosiba, John Averill and Butch Stiner finished second at 303, while third place went to the team of Butch Martell, Tom Herzing, Rich Stewart and Fred Gustafson who shot a 305.
Amick had the closest second shot on No. 6, while Jeff Emerick made the longest putt on No. 14. Hicks had the closest second shot on No. 16.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Bob Muth and Ed Serge shot a 64 to collect first-place honors in Kenterra Golf course Open League action last Wednesday.
Dam Stamler and Jim McAfoos came in second with 74, while third went to the pairing of Gavin Kaschalk and Colton Gearhart with a 77.
Cork Egolf was closest to the pin on No. 2, while Serge had the best approach shot on No. 6. Greg Kennis Sr. made the longest putt on No. 9.
Craig Bukousky had the low gross with a 37, while Serge posted the low net with a 32.