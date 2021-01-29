Raiders wallop Wolves
FRILLS CORNERS — Putting 11 players in the scoring column, the unbeaten Brookville Raiders rolled to an easy 74-25 win at North Clarion Friday night.
The game was a late addition to the schedule after the Raiders lost their game Saturday at Moniteau due to its move to mitigate COVID concerns in its program.
Now 7-0, the Raiders hosts Penns Valley Monday.
Robert Keth and Jace Miner each scored 17 points while Griffin Ruhlman finished with eight points.
The Raiders led 43-12 at halftime.
Aiden Hartle paced the Wolves (1-6) with 11 points.
Raiders 1-1 in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished 1-1 at Friday night’s Williamsport Duals.
The Raiders started out with a 34-33 loss via the most bouts won criteria against Williamsport. Then they rebounded with a 36-25 win over Mifflin County.
Southern Columbia went 2-0, beating Mifflin County 48-11 in the first round and topping the host Millionaires 37-30 in the final.
Williamsport won seven of the 13 bouts against the Raiders, who tied things at the end at 33-33 after Coyha Brown’s 9-1 major decision over Santino White at 152 pounds. The extra point came via the tiebreaker criteria.
The Raiders took three of the first four bouts with Hayden Kramer’s forfeit win at 172, Bryce Rafferty’s pin at 215 and recent Lehigh commit Nathan Taylor’s pin at heavyweight.
Cayden Walter’s first-period pin at 113 put the Raiders up 24-12, but the Millionaires won all but two bouts the rest of the way.
Owen Reinsel scored a technical fall win at 126 for the Raiders and then Brown’s match-tying major at 152.
Against Mifflin County, the Raiders accepted four forfeit wins at 106, 126, 189 and heavyweight and went 3-6 on the mat.
Reinsel notched a first-period pin, and Josh Popson and Wyatt Griffin won decisions for the Raiders’ wins on the mat.
Now 8-5 in dual meets, the Raiders host Derry Thursday.
Tigers sign C Ramos
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with catcher Wilson Ramos on Friday.
Ramos played 45 games last season with the New York Mets, hitting .239 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Ramos was an All-Star in 2016 for the Washington Nationals and in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 33-year-old Ramos could give Detroit a boost after its catchers struggled last year. Jake Rogers hit .125 in 35 games, and Grayson Greiner batted .118 in 18 games. Austin Romine hit .238 but agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs recently.
The Tigers announced the signing Friday, and they designated infielder Sergio Alcantara for assignment.