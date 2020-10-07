Lady Tide edge Lady Rovers
BROCKWAY — The Curwensville girls soccer team spoiled Brockway’s Senior Night festivities Thursday with a 2-1 victory at Frank Varischetti Field.
Breanne Spencer and Emma Rebar scored for Curwensville, while Raegan Gelnette found the back of the net for the Lady Rovers. Gelnette’s goal was set p by Morgan Lindemuth, who was honored prior to the game along with fellow seniors Chelsea Busatto, Lily Sysko, Delaney Wineberg and Rylee Welsh.
Brockway is back in action Saturday at Brookville.
Lady Dutch top Lady Gators
PORT ALLEGANY — The St. Marys girls soccer team used a pair of second half goals by Kyla Johnson to upend Port Allegany, 3-1, on Wednesday.
The Lady Dutch opened the scoring when Gianna Surra found the back of the net midway through the first half. St. Marys took that 1-0 advantage into the break, but the Lady Gators quickly equalized in the second half as Bree Garzel scored 45 second in.
However, Johnson regained the lead for St. Marys with her first goal two minutes later before adding some insurance with her second of the game with 19 minutes remaining.
Olivia Eckels needed to make just four saves, two in each half, to record the win in net. Brielle Budd recorded 21 saves in the loss.
St. Marys (8-2) hosts Bradford on Monday.
ECC spikers wim
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team swept host Bradford, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15, Thursday night.
Julia Aikens led ECC with six kills while recording three aces. Maddie Marzullo added five kills and a block, while Moira Stanish had four kills and 19 assists. Brooke Bauer and Gabby Weisner each chipped in three kills while Tami Geci had 24 digs.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Andy Werner rolled a perfect game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League to highlight this week’s edition of the bowling honor roll.
In the same league, Brandon Smith followed with a game of 277, while Jackie Mitskavich bowled a 258 game on her way to a 761 series to also make the list.
Also making the honor roll were a pair of bowlers out of the Owens Brockway League, as both Carl Haymaker and Roger Manning Jr. both rolled games of 279 this week.
Another 279 game was recorded by Cam Tilson Jr. in the Gold League, as Tilson Jr. went on to finish with a 761 series score.
Ryan Mitskavich earned an honor roll slot with a 752 series behind a game of 278 in the Sportsman’s League Division B this week.
In the same league’s Division A, Jackie Mitskavich earned another spot in the honor roll with a 239 game and a 662 series.