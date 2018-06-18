Sykesville edges Pulaski
REYNOLDSVILLE — Sykesville held off Pulaski at home for a 7-6 win in a makeup of a rained out game originally scheduled for May 31.
The Senators scored a run in the third and added another in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning.
That is when Sykesville broke the game open, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the inning on five walks and an error to go along with three hits.
The Generals fought back late in the game, as Jackson Frank hit a grand slam in the top half of the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-4.
In the seventh, Jake Miknis hit a two-RBI single to cut Sykesville’s lead to one at 7-6.
Ryan Walker secured the save for the Senators by striking out the final batter of the game, as Pulaski left the bases loaded to end the game.
Brandon Simbeck got the win on the mound for Sykesville, pitching 5 2/3 innings in relief after starter Nate Beimel was injured in the first inning.
Simbeck finished the game with six runs allowed on seven hits while striking out four.
