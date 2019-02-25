Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This week’s edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game 300 from Will Wayne in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
The league also saw two other bowlers make the honor roll, as Rob Spradling posted a 279 game and Brian Doel also bowled a game of 279 on his way to a 752 series.
Cherie Naugle posted a game of 244 in the Domestic Engineers League to earn a position on the honor roll this week.
In the DuBois Lanes Juniors League, Melia Mitskavich bowled a 247 game to earn a spot on the honor roll.
Kyle Shannon made the honor roll with a 286 game in the Town & County Leauge, while Kyle Stoddard earned a spot with a game score of 280 in the same league.
DAMS wrestlers finish third
The DuBois junior high wrestling team took third place at the Area V Championships Sunday out of 18 teams with a score of 117.5.
St. Marys took first with 166 points while Brookville finished second with 119 points.
Other area finishers included Curwensville (7th), Brockway (8th) and Clearfield (12th).
DuBois had six wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, led by Zack Gallagher (22-7), who was the Beavers’ only champion Sunday.
Gage Sonnie (17-13), Davey Aughenbaugh (21-8), Austin Mitchell (25-6) and AJ Nicastro (21-10) all qualified with second place finishes.
After losing in the first round, Braden Roy (20-10) recored four straight pins to earn a third place finish and qualify for states.
Those six wrestlers will compete in the state tournament in Johnstown at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena on Mar. 2-3, with wrestling beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.