DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.