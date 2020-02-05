Punxsy tops Lady Beavers
PUNXSUTAWNEY — A poor third-quarter performance doomed the DuBois girls basketball team as it suffered a 46-31 loss on the road at the hands of Punxsutawney Thursday night.
The Lady Beavers trailed by just two (22-20) at the half, before the hosts pulled away with an 18-4 advantage in the third quarter.
DuBois (11-10) took a 10-8 lead after the opening quarter before the Lady Chucks fought back with a 14-10 edge in the second quarter to retake the lead heading into the half.
Olivia Johnson scored six of her nine points in the opening half for the Lady Beavers, while Saige Weible added nine points, with seven coming in the second half.
The visitors also got six points from Abby Guiher while Allie Snyder chipped in six.
DuBois closes out the regular season Tuesday at Bellefonte.
Ridgway upends Clarion
CLARION — The Ridgway wrestling team secured a 30-21 win on the road over Clarion Thursday night a match that saw just three contested bouts.
The Elkers picked up four forfeit wins from Gary Emerick (138), Vlademar Kranz (182), Jacob Kunselman (285) and Tyler Merritt (132), while four weights, 106, 113, 126 and 220 saw no match.
Clarion picked up forfeit wins at 170 from Donovan Edmonds, 195 from Logan Edmonds and at 120 from Zack Keihl.
The only three contested bouts came at 145, 152 and 160, as Ridgway secured wins in two of the three.
Armand Rosario picked up the first contested win of the night for the Elkers, securing a 7-2 decision over Breckin Rex at 145 pounds.
Then at 152, Jake Wickett added an 8-1 decision over Peyton Means to put Ridgway up 12-0 in the early going.
Clarion got its first win of the match from Cutter Boggess, who won by a 7-0 decision over Hunter Wall at 160.
Ridgway returns to the mat Tuesday as it travels to take on Coudersport.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A busy week of bowling action saw two leagues represented by a combined five bowlers on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
Kyle Stoddard led a trio of bowlers to earn a spot on the list out of the Town & Country League, as he bowled a 817 series behind a high-game of 288.
Kenny White followed with a 279 game on his way to recording a 773 series, while Jackie Mitskavich rolled a 259 game to post a 711 series to also make the honor roll.
A pair of bowlers made the honor roll out of the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League in Andy Werner and Brian Doel.
Werner led the way wit ha 763 series behind a 279 game, while Doel also recorded a 279 game on his way to finishing with a series score of 761.