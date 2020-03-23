Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A pair of bowlers out of the Town & Country League are represented on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
Tom Cornelio led the way by recording games of 278 and 276 in league action on March 15, while Jackie Mitskavich bowled a 267 game on her way to recording a 734 series.
Patriots bring back QB Hoyer
BOSTON (AP) — Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time.
The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.
Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday.
In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hoyer began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games (38 starts) and completed 873 of 1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 TDs and 34 interceptions.