ECC rallies past Rams
ST. MARYS — Elk Country Catholic opened the second half on a 22-0 run to rally past visiting Johnsonburg for a 50-32 victory Saturday night.
The Crusaders, who moved to 17-0 with the win, trailed 21-6 at the half, before opening the third quarter on the 22-point run on the way to outscoring Johnsonburg 24-2 in the frame to take the lead for good.
Johnsonburg (10-6) was able to take the lead with a strong second quarter in which it held a 13-7 edge after trailing 9-8 after the opening eight minutes.
Will Uberti led all scorers with 12 points for ECC behind a pair of three-pointers, while Leo Gregory added 10 points in the win and Regis Wortman chipped in nine and Jordan DePrator had six second-half points on the night.
The Rams were led by Clayton Zilkofski with eight points on the night while Garrett Gregori and Austin Green each added six.
Elk County Catholic returns to action Wednesday on the road against DuBois, while Johnsonburg is back in action Thursday as it hosts DuBois Central Catholic.