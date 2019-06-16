Race-1 Speedway results
BRADY TOWNSHIP — Race-1 Speedway hosted its fourth night of racing Saturday night as six different classes hit the track.
First place finishers were Hunter Campisano, Brandon Huff, Ryan Merrow, Mitch Neal, Adam Siegel and Karl Horn.
Campisano took first in the Rookie race while Liam Merrow finished second, Logan Glasgow third, Jace Frantz was fourth and Bricen Alvetro finished fifth.
Huff took first in the Predator 350 race ahead of Joey Nelson.
In the Clone 375 race it was Ryan Merrow taking first place while Josh Rhine was second and Tim Merrow took third.
Neal finished first in the Senior Champ race while Mike Eminhizer took second.
Siegel won the Light race as Eminhizer finished in second and Joey Nelson came in third.
Horn finished first in the Medium series race ahead of Scott Fox in second, Dalton Bowser in third, Stephen Isacco in fourth and Mitch Horn in fifth.
The next races will be held June 21
Uruguay shuts out Ecuador
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez led Uruguay to a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Ecuador in the Copa America on Sunday.
Uruguay also scored with Nicolas Lodeiro and an own-goal by Ecuadorean defender Arturo Mina in the Group C match at the Mineirao Stadium.
Uruguay played with an extra man from the 24th minute after Ecuador’s Jose Quintero was red-carded for elbowing Lodeiro during a ball dispute. Quintero was initially given a yellow card, but video review determined he deserved a red.
Uruguay was already in control when Quintero was sent off at the Mineirao, which held a small crowd of about 13,000 people.
Lodeiro opened the scoring in style in the sixth minute, controlling a pass from Suarez inside the area and lobbying the ball over a defender before finding the net.