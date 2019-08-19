St. Marys netters top Bradford
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team opened the season with a sweep of visiting Bradford Monday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch lost just one point in singles action as they won all four matches in commanding fashion.
Samantha Hayes (No. 1), Davan Lion (No. 2) and Lilia Lion (No. 3) all picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins in their singles matches.
At No. 4 singles Brooke Henry secured a 6-1, 6-0 victory over McKayla Irons.
In doubles action, Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming teamed up to defat Lauren Baldwin and Breanna Bernhard in the No. 1 match 8-3.
Breanna Marconi and Rachel Fleming secured a 8-1 victory at No. 2 doubles over Irons and Reece Norcross.
In the final doubles match, My Klaiber and Emma Gavazzi topped Alicia Dansberger and Tylin Hilliard 8-0.
“The first match of the season is always exciting and nerve racking,” St. Marys head coach David Lion said. “After the first few shots the Lady Dutch settled in and played their game.”
The head coach noted that the singles players hit smoothly and the doubles teams played well at the net and worked well together.
St. Marys is back in action today at home against Johnsonburg at 3:30 p.m.
DuBois golf takes second
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois girls golf team finished in second place behind Punxsutawney at a six-team meet Monday.
Punxsutawney finished with a team score of 219 to take first place as it was led by Brianna Hoover, who posted the best round of the day with a 48.
DuBois finished six shots back with a 225, as Alexas Pfeufler led the way with a 52.
Sarah Henninger followed with a 53 for the Lady Beavers, while Maddie Gray (54) and Sophia Seduski (66) rounded out the scorers for the team.
Jordan Watt (67) and Isabella Geist-Salone (72) also competed at the match for DuBois.
Curwensville took third at the match with a 265, while Brookville finished fourth with a 292.
Audrey Barrett led the Lady Raiders with a 66, while Regan Ganoe (68), Rilee Kelly (71) and Karlee Stiver (87) rounded out Brookville’s scores.
Ridgway and Brockway both had golfers compete, but did not have the necessary number (four) to record a team score.
Laney Gilmore posted the Lady Elkers best score of the day with a 56 while Kaitlyn Amacher added a 68 and Alexa Steis shot an 84.
Silvia Pisarchick was the lone Lady Rover to compete at the event as she posted a round of 58.
Bowling notice
DuBOIS — The Litts Club bowling league will hold its reorganizational meeting Monday August 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Lanes.
Anyone interested in joining the league should contact Ed Ivoska at 591-8926 or Joe Lazore at 591-3266.
Bowling for the league begins on Sept. 9.
Red Sox shut down Sale
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is receiving treatment for inflammation in his elbow that will shut him down for the rest of the regular season.
Orthopedist Dr. James Andrews gave Sale an injection of platelet-rich plasma on Monday and said he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
The treatment could be good news for the ballclub, who feared that Sale might need Tommy John surgery. That would likely have cost him all of the 2020 season. But losing Sale deals a blow to the defending World Series champions’ already slim hopes for a repeat.