YMCA golf lessons
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is now taking registrations for a six-week golf lesson program, as the lessons will be held on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in the main gym beginning on March 12.
Dan Pisarchick, the Class A PGA Professional at Punxsutawney Country Club, will lead the comprehensive class, as thorough examination of your golf swing will produce positive results.
Through the six lessons, you will be able to understand your golf swing so you can manage your game effectively.
The cost of the program is $70 for YMCA members and $105 for non-members and for more information, call 375-9622.
Boychuk gets 90 stitches
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday.
Boychuk was cut Tuesday night when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate as the Montreal Canadiens left wing fell forward.
Both players were in front of the Islanders’ net during the third period when Lehkonen fell, causing his legs to go into the air and his right skate to connect with Boychuk under the visor. Boychuk was down on the ice briefly before he got up and skated off the ice with his hand covering his face.
There is no timetable on his return.