DuBois spikes Central in 4 sets
MARTINSBURG — The DuBois boys volleyball team captured its first win of the season Wednesday night with a four-set win at Central (Martinsburg), 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23.
Zach Koren led the team with 19 kills. Zach Carlson added seven kills, while Andy Weese had six. Setter Damon Olson posted 36 assists and three kills.
DuBois (1-1) welcomes Altoona for the team’s home opener on Tuesday.
Wooden Award finalists named
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Brunson of Villanova and Devonte Graham of Kansas are among five players vying for the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year.
Brunson and Graham will square off at the Final Four when their teams meet in the national semifinals on Saturday.
They, along with Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Marvin Bagley III of Duke and Trae Young of Oklahoma, have been invited to Los Angeles for the 42nd annual presentation of the award on April 6 during the College Basketball Awards.
In addition to those five, Keita Bates-Diop of Ohio State, Trevon Bluiett of Xavier, Mikal Bridges of Villanova, Miles Bridges of Michigan State and Jevon Carter of West Virginia were named to the Wooden Award All-American team announced Wednesday.
Voting took place from March 12-19 during the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Browns trade QB Kessler
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have traded former starting quarterback Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cleveland will get back a conditional seventh-round pick in 2019 for Kessler, who started eight games as a rookie in 2016 but has been sliding down Cleveland’s depth chart.
Kessler sat behind rookie DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan last season, and his days with the Browns appeared numbered when the club traded Kizer to Green Bay and acquired Tyrod Taylor in a deal with Buffalo. The Browns are also expected to use the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft on a quarterback.
