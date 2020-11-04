Lady Dutch fall in states
ERIE — The St. Marys girls tennis team saw its strong postseason run come to an end Wednesday as both singles player Samantha Hayes and the doubles squad of Lilia Lion and Brooke Henry lost their respective matches in the Class AA state quarterfinals.
Hayes lost to Villa Maria’s Tara Thomas, 6-1, 6-0, at the Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, while Lion and Henry fell 6-1, 7-5 to Villa’s Anne Marie Prichard and Abby Consiglio.
The matches were the last ones in the high school careers of all three Lady Dutch players, who are all seniors.