PSU DuBois men fall in OT
SHARON — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team suffered a hard-fought 96-87 loss in overtime on the road against Penn State Shenango Tuesday night.
DuBois (4-3, 1-2 PSUAC) dropped its second consecutive game after holding a nine-point (45-36) lead at halftime.
After losing the lead in the closing minutes, Amareay Walters hit a buzzer-beating shot for DuBois to send the game into overtime tied at 79.
With the game tied at 81 in the extra period, Shenango used an 8-0 run to pull away on its way to victory.
Six DuBois players finished the night in double figures, led by Tre’von Williams who scored a game-high 22 points off the bench.
Montest Bumbers added 13 points off the bench, while starters Cole Morris (12), Mekhi Willis (12), Russell Gariepy (12) and Walters (10) all added double digit points.
DuBois will look to snap its losing streak as it hits the road again Friday to face Penn State Brandywine at 8 p.m.
Panthers fire Ron Rivera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper said he would have preferred to wait until after the season to make a coaching change.
Tepper ultimately decided he wanted to get a jumpstart on his search for a new coach, so he fired Ron Rivera, the franchise’s winningest coach, on Tuesday with the Panthers (5-7) all but out of playoff contention following a four-game skid.
“I was informed of other teams doing different types of searches out there and I’m not going to start a search and not tell Ron Rivera,” Tepper said Tuesday. “(He’s) too good of a man, and I have great respect for Ron. He’s a great human being and I’m not going to disrespect anybody like that, especially Ron Rivera.”
Tepper said by moving on from Rivera now he can begin a coaching search immediately so that it won’t put the team at a competitive disadvantage.
Secondary coach Perry Fewell was been named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.
Rivera was hired in 2011 and was 76-63-1 in the regular season and 3-4 in the postseason. In nine seasons Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC championship and three NFC South titles.
But the Panthers have fallen on hard times lately following injuries to quarterback Cam Newton the past two seasons.
The Panthers started this season 5-3 before dropping four straight games, including a 29-21 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.