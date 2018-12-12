Brookville pins Clarion, 51-6
CLARION — In a match featuring just four bouts, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers routed Clarion 51-16 Wednesday night.
The Raiders (4-2) accepted six forfeit wins and won three out of the four bouts wrestled on the mat.
Wyatt Kulik pinned Colton Zacherl in the first period at 138 pounds, Braden MacBeth decked Carl Welch in 28 seconds at 182 and Parker Fleming edged Login Dehner 5-4 at 132 pounds.
Clarion’s lone win came in Camden Boggess’ third-period pin of Nathan Taylor at 195 pounds. Taylor was leading 4-0 going into the third.
The Raiders took forfeit wins at 113, 120, 152, 160, 220 and heavyweight. Neither team fielded a wrestler at 126, 145, 170 and 106.
Brookville heads to the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School this weekend before hosting Ridgway next Tuesday.
Tigers, SS Mercer agree on deal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017.
His agreement was first reported by Fancred.
