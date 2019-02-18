Lady Dutch top Bradford in OT
ST. MARYS — St. Marys’ Kaylee Muccio hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to Monday’s game against Bradford into overtime, where Megan Quesenberry scored the lone point to send the Lady Dutch to a 37-36 win.
St. Marys (16-6) led 11-9 after the opening quarter, before being outscored 10-6 in the second as it trailed by two at the half.
The Lady Dutch then held a 9-6 edge in the third to go into the fourth up one, before the Lady Owls outscored them 11-10 in the fourth to force overtime.
Both teams were held without a basket in the extra period, as Bradford (7-15) went 0 of 2 from the foul line and St. Marys went 1 of 7 at the free-throw line as Quesenberry’s foul shot proved to be the game-winner.
Muccio led the Lady Dutch with 15 points on four made three-pointers, while Megan Quesenberry added eight points and Samantha Hayes had seven.
St. Marys will host Clearfield in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 4A playoffs Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features five bowlers from across the area.
In the Litts Club League’s Division 1, Larry Gabler earned a spot on the honor roll by posting a game of 278 this week.
Richard Siple bowled a 289 game in the Gold League Division 1 this week to make the honor roll.
In the Sportsman’s League Division A, Wayne Taylor earned a place on the honor roll with a game of 278, while John Hilliard also made the list with a game score of 275.
In Division B of the Sportsman’s League, Kyle Burkett made the honor roll by posting a game score of 277.
DAMS wrestlers go 1-4 at duals
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team went 1-4 at the the DuBois Harley-Davidson Duals at DuBois Area High School Saturday.
DuBois opened the day by beating Bradford 65-18 before losses to Mifflin County (54-33), North Star (46-45 on a tiebreaker), St. Marys (34-33) and Phillipsburg-Osceola (59-30).
Davey Aughenbaugh went 5-0 on the day with two pins for the Beavers, while Zack Gallagher, AJ Nicastro and Gage Sonnie all went 4-1.
The tournament wrapped up the regular season for DuBois, as it finishes the year with a 7-7 record and has 12 wrestlers moving on to the post season.
DuBois will compete in the area JV finals on Sunday at Clearfield High School, as the top three finishers at each weight will advance to the state tournament in Johnstown.
