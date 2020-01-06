DuBois falls to Hollidaysburg
HOLLIDAYSBURG — DuBois suffered a last-second 57-56 loss on the road against Hollidaysburg Monday night when Jaden Delerme hit a 15-footer at the buzzer.
The Beavers held a narrow 20-18 lead after a high-scoring opening quarter, before Hollidaysburg held a 17-10 edge in the second to take a 35-30 lead into the half.
The home side then held a 10-9 edge in the third to take a 45-39 lead into the final quarter of play before DuBois (7-2) battled back to take a 56-55 lead late in the game before Delerme beat the buzzer to lift the Golden Tigers to victory.
Lennon Lindholm led the Beavers with 17 points behind five made three-pointers, while Chase Husted added 15 points as Nick Felix and Nick Farrell chipped in nine and eight respectively.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday as it travels to face St. Marys.
Crusaders rout Sheffield
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic outscored visiting Sheffield 22-9 in the opening quarter and never looked back on its way to a commanding 75-30 victory Monday night.
With the win, the Crusaders move to 10-0 on the year as they got a balanced scoring effort that saw 12 players etch their names in the scorebook.
Elk County Catholic outscored the visitors 18-10 in the second quarter to take a 40-19 halftime lead before holding a 19-5 edge in the third and a 18-6 edge in the final quarter of play.
The Crusaders were led by a 15-point night from Jordan DePrator, while Carter Lindemuth also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Elk County Catholic returns to the court Wednesday on the road against Punxsutawney.
Lady Raiders fall to Moniteau
WEST SUNBURY — In a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class AAA Championship game, it was the Moniteau Lady Warriors upsetting defending champion Brookville 55-54 in overtime Monday night.
The Lady Raiders, who dropped to 5-5, trailed 39-37 after three quarters then forced overtime with a 11-9 edge in the fourth quarter. In overtime, Moniteau outscored the Lady Raiders 8-7 to get the win and improve to 3-8.
Both teams had three players reach double figures in scoring. Marcy Schindler fouled out with 14 points while Madison Johnson also scored 14 points. Morgan Johnson finished with 10 points.
For Moniteau, Aslyn Pry scored 19 points while Kristin Auvil and Abby Rottman both scored 14 points.
Brookville travels to West Shamokin for another non-conference game Wednesday.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Ryan Mitskavich out of the Sportsman’s League’s A Division.
Mitskavich accomplished the feat on his way to recording a series score of 795.